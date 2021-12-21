NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The search is on for a dog that was stolen from a local shelter.
It happened around 3:50 Tuesday morning at the New Haven Police Department Animal Shelter on Fournier Street.
Surveillance footage showed that a person had broken into the facility and stole Misty, a 4-year-old female Pit Bull Terrier.
Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.
Any witnesses that haven't come forward or anyone with any information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.