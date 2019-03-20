WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control released a public service announcement after a domestic dog tested positive for rabies.
The animal control said the dog spent time in both the Groton and New London areas.
According to the animal control office, rabies is fatal to everyone and everything if not treated in time.
They are asking pet owners to make sure dogs and cats are vaccinated against the disease.
All dogs and cats in the state are required to be vaccinated.
For more information about rabies and the symptoms, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.