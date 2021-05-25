NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A dog that attacked and killed a 1-month-old baby earlier this month in Norwich will be euthanized.
According to the Norwich Bulletin, a Ch. 3 media partner, the owner of the dog signed over the surrender order, which transfers legal ownership of the animal to the police department.
A 1-month-old baby died after being attacked by a dog in Norwich on Monday night.
It then allows for the euthanizing to be done by a local animal hospital.
The pit bull mix killed the baby boy while he was being held by either his mom or grandmother at an apartment on McKinley Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.