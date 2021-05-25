NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A dog that attacked and killed a 1-month-old baby earlier this month in Norwich will be euthanized.

According to the Norwich Bulletin, a Ch. 3 media partner, the owner of the dog signed over the surrender order, which transfers legal ownership of the animal to the police department.

1-month-old baby killed in dog attack; family devastated A 1-month-old baby died after being attacked by a dog in Norwich on Monday night.

It then allows for the euthanizing to be done by a local animal hospital.

The pit bull mix killed the baby boy while he was being held by either his mom or grandmother at an apartment on McKinley Street.