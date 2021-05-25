Norwich Dog Attack

A 1-month-old baby was killed in a dog attack that happened on McKinley Avenue in Norwich the evening of May 10.

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A dog that attacked and killed a 1-month-old baby earlier this month in Norwich will be euthanized.

According to the Norwich Bulletin, a Ch. 3 media partner, the owner of the dog signed over the surrender order, which transfers legal ownership of the animal to the police department.

It then allows for the euthanizing to be done by a local animal hospital.

The pit bull mix killed the baby boy while he was being held by either his mom or grandmother at an apartment on McKinley Street.

