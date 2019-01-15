BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Many New Englanders are paying close attention as the Patriots head to the AFC championship this weekend.
Then there’s hope that they will head to the Super Bowl.
As we near the big game, there’s another national event being televised that will turn some heads.
It’s the 15th annual Puppy Bowl.
Hundreds apply, but only a handful were selected, and some were from Connecticut.
“Animal Planet is going to be having their 2nd annual Dog Bowl, which is leading up to the 15th Puppy Bowl, which is going to play on Super Bowl Sunday,” said Sue Zeppa, of Dog Star Rescue in Bloomfield.
Dog Star Rescue will have dogs they’ve placed featured in both events.
The Dog Bowl is Saturday, February 2 at 8 p.m., and the Puppy Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. the next day.
“Brady was selected to participate in the Puppy Bowl on Team Fluff. She’s in the starting lineup, and as far as I know she is also an inductee into the Howl of Fame,” said Lou Zarchen, director of Dog Star Rescue.
Both Oreo and Bobcat, going by the alias of Brady and Aaron for their debut, have come from the south and have already been adopted.
“All the dogs that are in the Dog Bowl and the Puppy Bowl are rescue dogs,” Zeppa said.
For those who haven’t see the Dog Bowl or Puppy Bowl, “if you take a toy across the goal line, it’s a touchdown,” Zarchen explained.
There were only 60 dogs chosen to be in the Dog Bowl, and Bob was one of them.
Filming was done back in October in New York.
“We’re really happy, we’re really excited about it,” Zeppa said.
Dog Star Rescue started in 2015, is 100 percent nonprofit and 100 percent volunteer based.
They’ve placed over 2,100 dogs.
“Everybody who adopts a dog is really into saving a dog, saving a life,” Zarchen said.
There are dozens of dogs that are still available at Dog Star Rescue and they have new ones every single weekend, so to see more, click here.
