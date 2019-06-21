CORNWALL, CT (WFSB) -- This weekend is all about the dogs.
A competition being held on Saturday is celebrating what ‘man’s best friend’ is good at, which is being there for us, and how it’ll help other animals.
The first Great Country Mutt Show will be held on Saturday in Cornwall, featuring all kinds of dogs.
It’s being put on by The Little Guild.
The non-profit invited Eyewitness News to check out the venue on the town’s green on Friday, ahead of the event.
“My hope for every rescue animal at the Little Guild is that they have hope. That they have a second chance,” said Abigail Cusick, executive director of the Little Guild.
The Little Guild is a limited in-take shelter, meaning no animals are ever put down to make room.
It houses close to a dozen dogs and several kittens, but after 59 years of working to find the sweet faces a new home, it too also needs a home.
That's where the Great Country Mutt Show comes in.
Categories include easiest carry-on, waggiest tail, best lap dog over 40 pounds, and much more, and purebreds and mutts are welcome
The shelter is hosting the show for free, but hopes to raise awareness on the work it does.
In turn, the visibility can turn into donations which it needs to build a new and larger facility.
“A rescue animal never forgets what you’ve done for them,” said John Gunter, president of the Little Guild’s board.
The Great Country Mutt Show will be held on Saturday at the town green in Cornwall, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
