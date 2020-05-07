WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A group in Connecticut's workforce said it feels as though it has been left behind during the coronavirus pandemic.
This as jobless claims in Connecticut rose to more than 477,000, the state Department of Labor reported on Wednesday.
Self-employed workers have been complaining that they were not allowed to file for unemployment benefits.
Thursday, however, the state Department of Labor announced that the online portal for the self-employed is up and running.
The announcement happened at 1 p.m.
It means self-employed people finally have the ability to apply for unemployment benefits through the previously announced Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
The link to apply with the Department of Labor is on the website filectui.com.
The step-by-step process on how to file can be found here.
The site will accept applications from self-employed individuals, including independent contractors and “gig” workers, who have already applied through the state unemployment system, and have received a determination notice in the mail from the Connecticut Department of Labor.
“Due to the pandemic and the devastating effect it has had on many that are self-employed, for the first time ever, these individuals are facing workplace situations never seen before. Unemployment benefits will help them weather such challenging times and help our economy recover faster,” said Kurt Westby, state labor commissioner.
He said Thursday he expects Connecticut's unemployment rate is now over 20 percent.
According to Westby, more than 38,000 self-employed workers completed the first step of the federally-required two-step process. The first step, which requires individuals to file an application on the state unemployment system, generates the determination notice that is sent to applicants by mail. The notice, also known as a UC-58, notifies those eligible to file as a self-employed person that wage data is not available and disqualifies them for state benefits. Under guidelines set by the federal government, this two-step process ensures accurate accounting and integrity measures.
Because self-employed people already applied through the state unemployment system, the newly-built PUA site will have a record of a person’s state benefit ineligibility status. The PUA system requires applicants to create an account with a unique password and user ID. The secure site also collects the applicant’s name, birth date and social security number, in addition to wage information.
“This is new territory for this agency and the self-employed individuals who have never before been eligible to collect unemployment insurance,” Westby said. “Benefits for those who have lost jobs are traditionally supported by state Trust Funds that employers pay into on a quarterly basis. In these times when the pandemic has forced so many small businesses to temporarily close, we feel honored to help these workers for the first time ever.”
Eligible self-employed workers will receive the minimum payment of $198 in their first check, plus the additional $600 weekly stimulus payment. The state will review financial records to determine if higher payments are warranted going forward. But that can take time.
The maximum payment is $649 per week, plus the stimulus payment.
The labor department is also working to train employees to handle some basic calls. This would free up staff to handle more complaint problems by email.
Before the announcement, many Channel 3 viewers expressed frustration with the DOL.
"It's like promises made, promises not kept," complained Alicia Mercer of Vernon.
Mercer said she is a realtor whose business is focused on foreclosures.
The COVID-19 outbreak destroyed her ability to earn money, she said. In fact, she has not collected a paycheck in nearly two months. She also hasn't had any luck filing for unemployment benefits.
Self-employed people normally can't collect unemployment benefits. However, they were supposed to be allowed to during the pandemic.
The problem is, according to those who have been trying to file, is that they haven't been told when they will finally get the green light.
Until Thursday, the Department of Labor simply said it would happen soon.
Last week's unemployment numbers for Connecticut showed nearly half a million people in the state lost their jobs since the start of the outbreak.
A backlog of claims clogging the system, labor officials said, has nearly been cleared. They said nearly 90 percent have been processed. However, more than 50,000 people said they're still waiting to see their benefits.
Labor leaders said those who recently filed should start to receive them within a week.
The self-employed, however, are still waiting in the wings. That means another surge in filings could soon hit the state.
Mercer told Channel 3 that she is just looking forward to getting some help because she felt as though she's been completely shut off for months.
"I waited 45 minutes with the phone ringing, no one picked up," she explained. "I tried again the next day. I let the phone ring for one hour and 15 minutes. No one picked up."
The labor department insisted that no matter when a claim is processed, it should be backdated to when a filer's income was lost.
They also stressed that people should opt for direct deposit when possible. This will allow them to collect payments right away. Otherwise, they can find themselves waiting 10 days to three weeks for a debit card.
