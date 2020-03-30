(WFSB) - Dollar General announced that starting on Monday, it would be offering a discount to medical personnel, first responders and National Guardsmen.
The discount is 10 percent on qualifying purchases.
Individuals can present their employment badge or ID at more than 16,300 stores nationwide to receive the discount.
“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”
The store will offer the discount through April 30 and plans to evaluate the possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks, based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dollar General has locations in Bridgeport, Colchester, Griswold, Moosup, North Stonington, Plainville, Southington, Terryville, Torrington, Uncasville, Waterbury and Wolcott.
