EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Since Jennifer Dulos went missing two weeks ago, among the details that have come up are her troubled marriage.
The 50-year-old and her estranged husband Fotis Dulos have been going through a fiery custody battle, which is shedding some light on the fight to get out of a toxic relationship.
Jennifer Dulos appeared to live a picture-perfect life.
In 2004, she married Fotis Dulos and they had five children.
Fast-forward to 2017, hundreds of court documents and motions filed paint a different picture.
In them, she indicated she was frightened for her herself and her children.
She told the court, "she knows he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way."
Fotis fired back, saying he never physically abused or threatened Jennifer or their children.
Domestic advocates point out the act of leaving bad relationships come with serious consequences.
The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence said the tipping point is the most dangerous time.
In a partial released statement highlighting her disappearance, it wrote "Separation, divorce, and custody issues can also lead to the abuser escalating behaviors in an attempt to regain control.”
It's a pattern domestic advocate Cathryn Couzen sees firsthand with abusers.
“They will stop at nothing until their spouse is destroyed, in some cases,” Couzen said.
That’s something domestic abuse survivor Elizabeth Holmes lived through.
Couzen has been guiding her through her custody fight for her 3-year-old son.
“One morning I woke up and he put a pillow over my face and held it down,” Holmes said.
In 2015, she knew she had to leave her then-boyfriend.
Scared for her life, she filed a restraining order, only to lose the case.
She claims he continued to threaten her until she left the state for safety.
Now she's hoping her story and Jennifer’s empowers women to get out.
“I hope that, not just women, speak up because you have to, but that system is really engage that is evidence-based and best practices-based so that women who are speaking up aren’t losing that opportunity for help. When a woman speaks up and lose that opportunity for help the likelihood that they will speak up again is almost nothing,” Holmes said.
She believes domestic hotlines and groups will see a hike in women reaching out.
She did so after watching the news about a murder-suicide after a wife filed for divorce.
“If I didn’t address this now, I could end up just like her,” Holmes said.
According to the state's judicial website, Fotis Dulos was never convicted of any of the allegations in the custody court filings.
He is currently in jail for tampering with evidence surrounding her disappearance.
A legal expert said it's not uncommon for custody battles to last up to two years.
