NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- New Canaan Police responded to a call for a domestic violence incident in April led police to make a subsequent arrest in a marijuana grow operation.
Police arrested 49-year-old New Canaan man Michael Leads on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Assault 3rd degree, and Reckless Endangerment after police were called to his Tobys Lane home for reports of a domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival to the original call, police noticed in two rooms of his home, a marijuana operation including heat lamps, ventilation ducts, fans, irrigation systems, and multiple marijuana plants.
Police said they obtained a search warrant and seized more than 51lbs of marijuana.
Leads turned himself into police for arrest on charges of an illegal grow operation.
