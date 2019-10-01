EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bond between the Town of East Hartford and Interval House has been strengthened.
With the launch of Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 1, officials held a news conference on Tuesday morning.
It happened at 10 a.m.
The partnership involves Interval House now having a representative stationed at the East Hartford Police Department to streamline domestic incident screenings. On-site training will also be offered to local officers and first responders.
Mayor Marcia Leclerc and East Hartford Police Department Chief Scott Sansom spoke about what the strengthened partnership with the state's largest domestic violence agency means.
President and CEO of Interval House, Mary-Jane Foster, was also there.
They said the hope was to raise awareness about domestic violence.
