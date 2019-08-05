NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- City and community leaders joined together on Monday morning to cut the ribbon on the Hope Family Justice Center in New Haven.
The Hope Family Justice Center allows domestic violence survivors and their families to find a safe place for support under one roof on Temple Street.
Channel 3 spoke with retired New Haven Police Chief Captain and now the Project Coordinator, Julie Johnson who said survivors will be able to meet with staff from the umbrella center for domestic violence services.
“What we found is that often times when victims have to go from place to place to place for their appointments, they get frustrated with the system and they stop coming,” said Johnson.
Survivors are also able to meet with local police, prosecutors, and other advocates in the new facility.
“Mom’s Partnership is going to be on site, the family center services will be on site, Yale Child Study is going to be on site, so many different agencies,” said Johnson.
The HOPE Family Justice Center was a passion project for former New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell, who is now an Assistant Chief at Yale University.
Yale Police Department Assistant Chief Anthony Campbell told Channel 3 there has been a drop in violent crime over the years, but addressing domestic violence is always needed.
“I know that there will be many families out there who are experiencing abuse or have experienced abuse, that now have a beacon of light, a beacon of hope,” said Assistant Chief Campbell.
“Something that is lost in those stats in focusing on gun violence is the reality that domestic violence is a major source of homicides, lost time, damaged to the community and damage to the future generations, kids who witness this.”
Right now, more than 50,000 Connecticut residents get domestic violence services each year. Now the HOPE Family Justice Center will allow those in the Elm City and surrounding town to get everything they need in a welcoming, calm space, including spaces for young children.
“We want people to come in and receive help, because when they receive services, they’re safer and it makes our community safer,” said Assistant Chief Campbell.
In New Haven, the HOPE Family Justice Center will be opened from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information on the center, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.