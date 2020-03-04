MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford pulled an all nighter to investigate a domestic violence report.
Officers reported that they were called to an apartment complex across the street from Anchor Beach.
They only described what happened as a "domestic violence incident."
However, they confirmed that no one was hurt.
The parties involved were separated.
Police also reported that there was no threat to the public.
