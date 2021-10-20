A domestic violence investigation is underway at a home in West Haven.

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A domestic violence investigation is underway at a home in West Haven.

Police said they were called to the home on Gilbert Street on Wednesday morning.

A domestic incident investigation was launched on Gilbert Street in West Haven the morning of Oct. 20.

They called it an isolated incident with no threats to the public.

No details about what happened were released.

Crime tape was up outside of the house.

Neighbors told Channel 3 that they heard glass shattering around 5 a.m.

One neighbor reported hearing a woman hysterically crying.

Police said they will release more information as it becomes available.

