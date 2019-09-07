MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- The Meriden community is unifying for the two children of a late mother at a fundraiser on Saturday afternoon.
Perrie Mason went missing last month until police discovered her body in Waterbury. Her boyfriend, Jason Watson has not been charged in the investigations, but is considered a prime suspect in the case.
Channel 3 spoke with Mason’s father, Devictor Mason on Saturday who described his late daughter as ‘simply special.’
At Maloney’s Pub, Channel 3 spoke with a group of women who said they did not know Mason but wanted to do something for her family.
Prior to her death, Mason moved to Connecticut from Hawaii to start fresh where she had no family. In the wake of her death, Mason’s father said the community supported Mason like family.
“To actually see this happen, I’m amazed,” said Mason. “I’m very thankful she landed in a community of wonderful people.”
Organizers are asking people to donate while hosting raffle prizes to help Mason’s children who are currently in state custody.
“Only in the past few days have I actually been able to talk without shedding tears. But I think I talk to her in here often,” said Mason.
Mason’s boyfriend, Jason Watson remains behind bars on a million-dollar bail but is only facing domestic charges. Watson is due in court on September 12th.
Now, Mason’s children are in state custody which has made the mourning process harder for the family.
Channel 3 learned the progress to get the children back to the family has gone well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.