WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Clothes, gifts, and food were ruined in a house fire in Wolcott on Thursday.
A family is getting back what they lost, and then some in what they’re calling “A Christmas Miracle.”
The Wolcott community came together for donations after a fire destroyed many of the Medford family’s belongings on Thursday.
The fire started in the basement. Fire investigators are still unsure how the fire started.
This is where Esther Medford’s granddaughter and great-granddaughters were living.
One of the children called her kindergarten teacher.
After that, donations started pouring in. Bags of children’s clothes, boxes of food, even presents wrapped from Santa.
“Goosebumps. Overwhelming. When they first brought all this I just stood here with my mouth open and started crying,” said Medford. “I didn’t imagine anything like this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.