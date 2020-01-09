BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Burlington on Wednesday morning.
According to the Burlington Fire Department, the fire was in a garage that was attached to a home on Lyon Road.
As of 7 a.m., Lyon Road was reportedly closed between Myra Lane and Nepaug Road.
Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called for additional water supply and manpower.
There's no word on a cause or injuries.
A fundraising effort was posted to the website GoFundMe.com.
As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, more than $1,800 was donated.
For a link to it, head here.
