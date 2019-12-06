NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The first hour of the Chaz & AJ McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus Toy Drive generated roughly $5,000.
The annual event by WPLR's morning show kicked off at 5:30 a.m. from Jordan's Furniture in New Haven.
Hundreds of thousands of toys are being collected.
“I’ve always said that there is no image sadder to me than a child waking up on Christmas morning without any gifts,” said Chaz. “We do this toy drive in hopes that we can make that happen less and less.”
Channel 3 held a drive on Wednesday to provide a little assist. Those toys were deposited to the generous donations made to Chaz & AJ's event.
Friday's drive includes a band performance by Living Colour and Paul Nelson of the Johnny Winter Band.
“'The Chaz and AJ McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus Toy Drive' is one of the most important events we do and hopefully PLR can bring a bit of happiness this holiday season to local children in need," said Kristin Okesson, SVP/market manager. "There is nothing quite like what will happen this Friday at Jordan’s Furniture, it’s an overwhelming feeling and we are so fortunate to our friends at Jordan’s Furniture for being our host."
Admission to the event is an unwrapped new toy.
The drive runs until 10 a.m. on Friday.
More information can be found on WPLR's website here.
