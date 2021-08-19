WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Public works in West Hartford warned drivers to be wary of flooded roads on Thursday morning.
The Department of Public Works reported that several roads in town were not passable.
#TrafficAlert several roads are not passable. Don’t be foolish and drive on a road you can’t see. Expect road closures and delays if you must travel this morning. @TownofWestHrtfd @WHFireDept @WestHartfordPD— West Hartford DPW (@WHPublicWorks) August 19, 2021
"Don't be foolish and drive on a rode you can't see," the department posted to Twitter.
It warned drivers to expect road closures and delays.
The DPW also warned people to stay clear of town parks on Thursday. It said several experienced heavy run off, including Beachland Park.
