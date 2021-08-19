Channel 3 viewer Roxanne recorded video of Park Road in West Hartford, which was flooded by the remnants of Fred on Aug. 19.

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Public works in West Hartford warned drivers to be wary of flooded roads on Thursday morning.

The Department of Public Works reported that several roads in town were not passable.

"Don't be foolish and drive on a rode you can't see," the department posted to Twitter.

West Hartford flooding

Major flooding was reported on the streets of West Hartford the morning of Aug. 19.

It warned drivers to expect road closures and delays.

West Hartford flooding

Flooding was reported on several roads in West Hartford on Aug. 19.

The DPW also warned people to stay clear of town parks on  Thursday. It said several experienced heavy run off, including Beachland Park.

