HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is expected to see the fringe effects of Hurricane Dorian.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the category 1 storm will move away from North Carolina and Virginia on Friday and move out to sea just to the south of New England.
"[Friday] will be mostly cloudy with some filtered sun for a while," Haney said. "The risk of showers will be on the rise during the afternoon and evening."
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Temperatures for Friday should be in the low-70s.
A north or northeasterly breeze will also pick up, according to Haney.
"[Friday night] we can expect showers or periods of rain and breezy conditions," he said. "While winds in Connecticut could gust to over 30 mph, damaging winds are unlikely. The strongest winds in the state will be in New London County, where there might be some gusts up to 40 mph."
Low temperature overnight should dip into the 50s.
"There is the potential for some minor coastal flooding," Haney said.
A coastal flood advisory was issued for coastal sections of Fairfield and New Haven counties from 5 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Saturday morning is expected to be rainy and breezy, but conditions should improve as Dorian moves to the northeast.
"After a dreary start to the day, the sky should become partly sunny as temperatures reach the low and middle 70s during the afternoon," Haney said.
Sunday looks to be partly-to-mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
