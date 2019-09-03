WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Hurricane Dorian may not have touched down in the U.S. yet but its impact is being felt.
Travelers have had to change their plans.
Track Hurricane Dorian here.
A handful of flights, mainly headed to and from Florida, were canceled.
Orlando International Airport said it ceased operations as of 2 a.m. on Tuesday due to safety concerns.
One woman told Channel 3 on Monday that she was at Disney and was rebooked five different times until finally settling on a Wednesday flight. She said she was able to get out before evacuations started in the region.
Other travelers at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks who arrived from Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and South Carolina said they were fortunate to be back in Connecticut too.
Some said they had to wrap up their vacations early and book a new flight to avoid the storm's path.
"I’m actually going to call them as soon as i get home and see if we can get our money back," said Jermaine Levy of Waterbury. "Yeah, I didn’t want to get stuck until who knows when."
The National Weather Service said Dorian is expected to slowly approach the eastern Florida coastline later in the day on Tuesday. Four southeastern states ordered evacuations.
For the status of flights, travelers are urged to check with their air carriers.
Information on arrivals and departures at Bradley can be found on its website here.
