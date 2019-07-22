Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Choate Rosemary Hall Monday evening.

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Choate Rosemary Hall Monday evening.

According to officials, the fire was reported at the Hill House building on campus around 6:20 p.m. 

That building is used for dorms and a dining hall, according to Choate’s website.

According to Choate officials, the building was struck by lightning. 

Choate Rosemary Hall is a private, co-educational, college-preparatory boarding school. 

All students inside the building were moved to Worthington Johnson Athletic Center and were reported safe. 

Alternate housing for students affected will be provided. 

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.