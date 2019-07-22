WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Choate Rosemary Hall Monday evening.
According to officials, the fire was reported at the Hill House building on campus around 6:20 p.m.
That building is used for dorms and a dining hall, according to Choate’s website.
According to Choate officials, the building was struck by lightning.
At approximately 6:20 p.m. this evening, a severe band of thunderstorms moved quickly through campus. Hill House was struck by lightning. Wallingford Fore Dept is in scene. All students are safe— Choate Rosemary Hall (@goChoate) July 22, 2019
Choate Rosemary Hall is a private, co-educational, college-preparatory boarding school.
All students inside the building were moved to Worthington Johnson Athletic Center and were reported safe.
Alternate housing for students affected will be provided.
