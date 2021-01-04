EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The holidays are over and as many head back to work and school on Monday.
When they do, they’ll notice some snow sprinkled across the state.
Channel 3’s Early Warning Weather Tracker saw a coating of snow by the state Department of Transportation facility along Interstate 84 in East Hartford. It was light and fluffy.
It was a pretty busy scene there Monday morning.
Plow trucks came in and out of the area. Many of the trucks held salt so that roadways could be treated.
The DOT trucks were also spotted out on the roadways.
Drivers will want to be especially careful on some side and back roads. Those could be slick. Also, be cautious along areas such as driveways and walkways which might not have been treated.
With the holidays in the rearview mirror, Monday is the first day back at work and school for many people.
Eyewitness News spoke with some folks who are happy the wintry mix did not require too much cleanup.
"Just take your time, you know,” said Patrick Glenn of Middletown. “Use caution, pay attention to the other drivers."
Drivers should make sure they give themselves a few extra minutes to brush off their cars or trucks.
If they don’t, they could face fines in accordance with state law.
