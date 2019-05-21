WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - In less than a month, new trains will be passing through Wethersfield, Cromwell and Rocky Hill.
That means new crossing signs and pavement markers drivers need to be aware of.
There is an initiative underway to help ensure safety on the rail’s and the roads.
Every year in the U.S. there are about 5,800 car versus train crashes. These accidents kill about 600 people.
Starting June 3, freight trains will be passing through crossings like the one along Nott Road in Wethersfield.
“We had trains here actually a long time ago,” said Dina Carrozella of Wethersfield.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation isn’t taking any chances.
“Some people think they can beat the train, some people think they are faster than the train. Even a slow-moving train at 10mph, people get hit by the train,” said Kevin Burns, CT Department of Transportation Operation Lifesaver Committee.
That’s why folks from the town and DOT spent Tuesday morning giving drivers pamphlets with railway crossing safety reminders. It’s part of Operation Lifesaver.
These reminders are especially important because new stop signs were just activated Monday.
“Yesterday, I saw two people not even stop at the stop signs. They just blew right through it,” said John Thompson.
Conductors with Providence-Worcester Railroad will sound their horns as they pass through, but there won’t be gates or flashing lights in areas with little car traffic.
Channel 3 measured how close the rail line is to homes and it came out to be roughly 37 feet.
Despite the close proximity, neighbors said they’re not concerned about the noise.
“People on this street here, they’ve lived here for like ever so they won’t mind at all,” Carrozella said.
The DOT will be at more crossings in Wethersfield over the course of the next two days.
They’ll be urging more drivers to ‘look, listen, and live.’
