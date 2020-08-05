MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Along the shoreline, tens of thousands of customers are still in the dark due to widespread power outages.
Department of Transportation crews along with homeowners have been working to removing debris.
Channel 3 followed DOT crews along Buckingham Avenue in Milford. Chainsaws and and crews could be heard working, along with members of the community.
The fact that Marilyn Saccu got to work early cleaning up after Tropical Storm Isaias rumbled through her Milford neighborhood was especially impressive considering what she was doing just house beforehand.
“I am a nurse and I was on call last night so I went back to work until 3:30 this morning,” Saccu said.
Fortunately, Saccu and her neighbors who live near Gulf Beach have plenty of help. DOT crews arrived early Wednesday morning and cleared debris.
“They are doing a great job,” Saccu said. “This is a state road, so the state is here. It’s a lot of work.”
Alex Tumeniuk just moved to the area and Tuesday night was his first major storm here. He said he witnessed a few things he had never experienced.
“You saw trees moving back and forth,” Tumeniuk said. “They were afraid it was going to come down on power lines.”
But Tumeniuk said when he saw the DOT trucks arrive and his neighbors cleaning up, right away he felt better about moving so close to the water.
“After an hour they were moving trees and it was clear for me to get to the house,” he said. “So it wasn’t too bad.”
Back outside Saccu’s house, she said she was just about done with Wednesday’s cleanup. Like many people along the shoreline, she felt like after all the work, she deserved a little R&R.
“I’m going to leave here and go pick up my grandsons and go to the beach, so I have a good day ahead of me,” she said.
The DOT asked that drivers take it slow if they see crew members working on any state roads because it will likely take them several days to clean up after the storm. Give them the time and space to they need to effectively do their jobs.
In New Haven, two huge trees ripped out three lanes of traffic across Route 34 in near the Boulevard, the force snapping a pole in two.
Up the road in West Haven, police officers detoured drivers.
While up and down 34 in Orange, traffic lights were out, making it tricky for drivers trying to pull out onto the main road.
On Grassy Hill Road in Orange, cars continuously turned around, with a tree and wires across the road.
“I lost one in the backyard, big one, up rooted. It got worse and worse, around 5:30 or so, that’s when it really hit. Thank God that’s over,” said John Richard, of Orange.
It’s going to be a lengthy clean up for residents and utility and tree crews.
People without power can download the Channel 3 app to stay up-to-date on restoration efforts. Get it here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.