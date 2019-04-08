(WFSB) – Two CTtransit bus drivers were assaulted following the attack of another driver.
According to a Department of Transportation spokesperson, the incidents occurred on April 4.
The first driver was spat on through an open driver’s window by a customer that had just left the bus.
The second assault happened after a passenger wanted to be let off the bus while the bus was in traffic.
The driver told the passenger that she was just about to pull up to a bus stop and the passenger spat at the driver.
DOT did not release the towns of where the incidents occurred at this point.
These two incidents occurred a month after a CTtransit driver was assaulted in Hamden.
That driver was attacked by a man with a cane.
