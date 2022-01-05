(WFSB) – The icy roads made for a dicey commute Wednesday morning, with crashes and traffic back-ups all over the state.
Eyewitness News heard from frustrated drivers all day long, asking why the roads weren’t treated ahead of time.
State police say they responded to 285 crashes this morning.
Channel 3’s meteorologists say this would start as an icy mix, but the DOT and some local public works departments say their forecasts called for rain.
When things got icy, they had to scramble to recover.
“Yes, I was very surprised,” said Mike Lodovico of Bristol.
When Lodovico went out Wednesday morning, he thought the roads just looked wet, but quickly realized they were icy.
“It didn’t look bad, then I just take a ride to get a paper, and it was really nothing, then it got worse,” he said.
Bristol Public Works didn’t pre-treat the roads for possible ice.
“Our weather report towards the end of the day yesterday indicated rain,” said Ray Rogozinski.
The state DOT’s forecast called for rain Wednesday morning. The DOT also said its trucks indicated the roads were too cold for its pretreatment, which is 77 percent water.
“If we apply to a cold road, it could freeze on contact, we could cause accidents,” said Paul Rizzo, Highway Bureau Chief.
The DOT also says the rain it expected would have washed away the salt brine.
The icy roads made for a dangerous morning commute.
State police say they responded to 285 crashes this morning, with 30 injuries.
The timing of the storm only made things worse.
“It did hit at a bad time just in the function of the fact that its peak, AM peak,” Rizzo said.
By midday, conditions greatly improved.
“Being in Litchfield it was a little bit icy up there, but down here it’s not that bad,” said James Kelleher of Litchfield.
The DOT does expect it will pretreat the roads ahead of the snow expected early Friday.
The DOT is dealing with a shortage of plow drivers, and that’s not all COVID-related.
Crashes were reported on Route 8, Interstate 91, and Interstate 84 in a number of spots. Those areas have since reopened, some with lane closures still in place.
The DOT issued an explanation about what made pre-treatment of the roads ahead of this storm so difficult.
Basically, it said it was too cold.
"Liquid pretreatment freezes creating dangerous conditions," the DOT said.
It also said it was too dry.
"Hard salt blows away by many vehicles traveling on highways," it said.
If it's too rainy, it can wash the treatment away.
Lots of questions on pre-treating the roads coming in. Here's a quick overview:🥶Too cold: liquid pre-treatment freezes creating dangerous conditions🌬️Too dry: hard salt blows away by many vehiclestraveling on highways🌧️Too rainy: treatment washes away— Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) January 5, 2022
"Freezing rain is not like snow and ice," the DOT said. "This event was a perfect storm: Too cold [Tuesday] to lay down liquid pretreatment and too windy ahead of the weather to pre-treat with hard salt. We're out there across Connecticut. When you see us, give us room to work."
Freezing rain is not like snow and ice ❄ this event was a Perfect Storm: too cold yesterday to lay down liquid pre-treatment & too💨 windy ahead of the weather to pre-treat with hard salt. We're out there across #CT. When you see us, give us room to work. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ymYoiWXfH3— Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) January 5, 2022
State police urged drivers to take precautions.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said her city was managing the impact of the storm because the temperatures have since risen.
Temps rising - roads clear. Now managing after effects. In 90 minutes we had 68 MV accident calls for first shift which is 12 officers 😳 managed through. Thank you for patience with us as we prioritized injuries over fender benders #newbritian— Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) January 5, 2022
Wolcott police pointed out that the freezing rain in their town didn't start to fall until around 6 a.m.:
Up until then the roads were completely dry. Once the rain began to fall, it froze on contact causing the conditions we had. The town crew went right out and began to salt as soon as possible. Wolcott as you know is very hilly with winding roads and the salt trucks themselves were having a very difficult time getting around. One even crashed (minor). Ambulance and police cars were having difficulty themselves getting out to accident scenes because of this ice (15 accidents between 6 and 8 a.m.). We are in New England and we all know what can happen to the roadways in a matter of minutes.
Manchester police reported that they responded to a number of crashes on their roads.
Naugatuck police also reported black ice and asked drivers to avoid travel until conditions improve.
There's no word on injuries in any of the crashes.
Simsbury did great this morning.
Our town plow truck driver has often been frustrated by this new push to use the special pretreatment as though it were a magic solution to every wintry weather problem. He grumbles because, to afford the pretreatment, they short him on sand, and he states that sand is a lifesaver during the times when the pretreatment won't work well (or at all).
Numerous school closings and delays came in AFTER 6:30 or even 7:00 a.m.
This freezing precipitation was forecast yesterday, including reports by WFSB's meteorologists. Did the school superintendents have to see the freezing rain/drizzle before their very eyes before they decide to delay school openings? Ridiculous!
