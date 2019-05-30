HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Drivers might be noticing higher grass along some of the state’s highways.
However, it’s not just from all the rain we’ve had, but from a lack of mowing.
The Dept. of Transportation has eight designated locations where minimal mowing allows for wildflowers to blossom.
It’s part of the department’s Pollinator Corridor Program.
Another 51 areas along state highways, off-ramps, and medians will be designated so bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds can seek out flowers and grasses.
The program was authorized as part of a 2016 General Assembly law supporting pollinators that face loss of habitat, disease, and widespread pesticide use.
The department will not be planting any new flowers. With the lack of mowing, seeds will fall naturally so more can grow.
