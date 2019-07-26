ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that a section of I-91 in Rocky Hill will be closed Sunday for a bridge replacement.
On Sunday, July 21, the southbound side of I-91 will be closed from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. while crews replace the Elm Street bridge.
Drivers will be detoured off Exit 23.
The northbound side of I-91 will be closed on Sunday, July 28 for the bridge replacement. The closure will take place from 1 a.m. until 6 p.m.
For more information on the closure and detours, click here.
