HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut is preparing for Winter Storm Bailey.
Department of Transportation trucks have been filling up with salt, and people across the state spent the day Wednesday getting last minute supplies.
It’s been a busy day, as stores had quite a few customers with everyone wanting to get out early, stock up, and be ready.
It could be a while before people can get out on the roads, so Wednesday was the day to get what they needed.
“Are we ready? Yes, we cleaned off the deck, we have our shovels out, we got the snow blower ready,” said Michelle Fitzgibbons.
Grocery stores, hardware stores, and gas stations were all busy.
The aisles at Katz’s Hardware in Glastonbury were filled with shovels and plenty of ice scrapers. Outside, bags of ice melt were piled high and selling quickly.
As people prepare for what could be a monster storm, state plow trucks are ready to roll.
There’s plenty of salt at the garages, and this year, the state has a new tool. They have a GPS tracking device, which are in more than 100 trucks.
The devices not only help determine where trucks are needed most, but they also collect data on what materials are needed.
“Which will assist the trucks with application rates, we can actually get a live road report from the trucks as far as conditions,” said Barry Julian, DOT District 1.
While trucks work throughout the night and into Thursday, many are making plans to stay put.
“We are going to hunker down, I am going to make some chicken soup,” Fitzgibbons said.
People say they plan to take the advice of the governor and stay off the roads.
