Staff shortage closes Rocky Hill-Glastonbury ferry on some days this month

The Rocky Hill-Glastonbury ferry

 WFSB file photo

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s Dept. of Transportation announced on Monday that the Connecticut River ferry service has been suspended.

The department said service on the two ferries, which run between Glastonbury and Rocky Hill, and Chester and Hadlyme, is suspended indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak.

Services typically operate from April 1 to November 30 each year.

