NAUGATUCK (WFSB) - State police said a Department of Transportation truck lost control along Route 8 crashing through a barrier and down an embankment.
According to police the truck was traveling along Route 8 southbound near exit 27 when it crashed through the guardrail and came to a rest in the Naugatuck River.
Police said the driver suffered minor injuries.
DOT spokesperson Kevin Nursick said the truck was pulling a trailer which was carrying and excavator.
The highway remains open but the exit 27 ramp from the southbound side of Route 8 is closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.