NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Ocean Beach Park was hit by two incidents, one of which required a police investigation.
Officials posted on Wednesday that the ocean water was off limits to swimmers because of high bacteria levels.
It said the ban would likely extend into part of Thursday.
It was a huge disappointment for those who traveled far and wide to cool off.
Ledge Light Health District samples the water quality.
While yesterday’s sample turned beachgoers away, hopefully today’s sample lets folks cool off tomorrow.
Jose Alvarez was excited to bring his family and grandkids to Ocean Beach Park Wednesday. They came all the way from Honduras and Guatemala.
“We just wanted to have fun. Then, when we got here, bummer. They tell us we can’t go in the water," Alvarez tells us.
The bacteria level was too high, so Ledge Light Health posted a swimming advisory, writing swimming and wading in these waters is discouraged until further notice.
Those visiting from out of state were miffed.
“Well, if it cost twenty dollars to get to the beach and go into the water and there is bacteria in the water, why don’t they put it on the website so outsiders can know that," Exavier Santana of Springfield says.
“That’s disappointing. That’s the whole point in coming. We can’t get in the ocean," Miliana Rivera of Springfield said.
But the park did make the Olympic size pool available for visitors to cool off.
“It would have been nice to go in the ocean, but it is what it is," Bobby Karley added.
At one point this afternoon, Eyewitness News counted more seagulls on the beach than beachgoers.
New London Police also reported that someone vandalized a section of pipe near the pool and waterslides.
They said a section of fencing was damaged near the pool as well.
Two signs were also stolen from the property.
In all, police said the vandalism totaled about $4,000 worth of damage.
Lindsay along with her colleagues and the crew at Ocean Beach jumped in to make the necessary repairs.
“Too bad you can’t keep anything nice these days," Ritsa Lafond of Glastonbury noted.
Police added that someone came in and and used Philip screwdrivers to take the posted safety signs off.
"It was targeted," Jeff Mullen added.
New London Police hope anyone with information comes forward.
In the meantime, the park and amusement owners are considering more security options.
“We just want to make families happy. That’s what we do down here," Lindsay Mullen added.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New London police at 860-447-1481.
