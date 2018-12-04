NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks veered sharply lower in afternoon trading, pulling the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 700 points.
The day closed at the Dow Jones plunging to 799.36.
The wave of selling erased the market's gains from a day earlier, when stocks rallied on news that the U.S. and China had agreed to a temporary truce in their trade dispute.
Investors' confidence in that truce appeared to falter today, contributing to renewed fears about a slowing global economy.
Technology companies, banks and industrial stocks are accounting for much of today's sell-off.
