NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Downed power lines led to officers in New London warning drivers to avoid an area.
Police said on Friday morning that the downed poles and lines were in the Huntington, Broad and Federal streets area.
They said Eversource was on the scene.
They also said power outages were possible.
Eversouce's website showed 25 customers in the city without power.
There's no word on what brought down the poles or if anyone was hurt.
