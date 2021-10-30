Downed Lines

Downed power lines caused hundreds of Eversource customers to lose power Saturday.

 (Photo provided by Wethersfield Fire Department)

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Some Wethersfield residents woke up to find themselves without power Saturday morning.

Fire officials say the outages occurred after power lines came down on Cumberland Avenue during the overnight hours.

At one point, Eversource reported that a little over 400 customers in the area were without power.

Power was fully restored to all customers by about 11:30 a.m.

Officials haven't said what caused the power lines to come down.

