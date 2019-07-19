BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Brook Street in Bristol is expected to be closed until about 5 p.m. after power lines came down Friday morning.
It happened before noon on Friday.
The road is closed between Stafford Avenue and Manross Road, police said.
Drivers are urged to use Douglas Road or Manross Road as an alternate route.
Police said the road is expected to reopen by 5 p.m.
