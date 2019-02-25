TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Officials have blocked off a road in Tolland because of a downed tree and power lines.
According to dispatchers, the tree came down on Old Stafford Road at the Ellington town line.
The road has been blocked.
The Crystal Lake Fire Department is said to be handling the issue.
