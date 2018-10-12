MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A downed tree and wires has closed part of Route 63 in Middlebury.
The closure was reported on Friday afternoon.
Police said Route 63 is closed between Route 64 and Park Road.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews clear the wires and debris.
Follow traffic updates here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.