(WFSB) – While a batch of heavy rain and gusty winds moved is exiting the state, some damage has been left behind.
As of about 2:45 p.m., about 11,327 outages were being reported by Eversource, with the most in Ledyard.
Take a look at the latest outages here.
The Ledyard Police department said several roads in town were blocked by trees and wires, including Sandy Hollow Road at Route 117, Pumpkin Hill Road just into Groton, Colonel Ledyard Highway is partially blocked at Haley Road, and wires were down on Route 117 near Greer Hill and Thomas Road.
In Torrington, police said a number of trees and branches came down throughout the city.
They said Lover’s Lane will be closed from just before the bridge in the are of Route 187 to Route 4. Also, Summer Street will be closed due to flooding in the area of the trellis.
Drivers are urged to avoid these areas.
For a list of other road closures across the state, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.