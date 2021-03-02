(WFSB) - A number of cities and towns across the state reported road closures on Tuesday morning.
The Department of Transportation listed the following closures:
SEYMOUR - RT 188 CLOSED @ SQUANTUCK RD because of TREE ACROSS THE RD . Reported Monday, March 1 at 10:33 pm.
SEYMOUR - RT 313 CLOSED @ CLINTON RD because of TREE DOWN . Reported Monday, March 1 at 10:56 pm.
WINDHAM - RT 6 CLOSED @ OLD WINDHAM RD because of WIRES ACROSS THE ROAD. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 12:38 am.
WOODSTOCK - RT 169 CLOSED 1/2 BEFORE MASS STATE LINE because of wires across roadway. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 1:06 am.
FARMINGTON - RT 177 CLOSED @ COOPERMINE RD because of WIRES ACROSS ROAD. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 1:52 am.
POMFRET - RT 169 CLOSED AT HARRIAVILLE ROAD because OF WIRES ACROSS THE ROAD. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 2:19 am.
N. STONINGTON - RT 184 CLOSED between RT 49 and RT 216 because of a Tree Down (In Roadway). Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 3:25 am.
BURLINGTON - RT 4 CLOSED @ RT 179 because of TREE DOWN ON POLE AND POWER LINES . Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 4:23 am.
WETHERSFIELD - RT 314 CLOSEDAT GOODWIN AVE DUE TO TREE ACROSS THE ROAD. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 4:47 am.
WINDSOR - RT 75 CLOSED @ TIFFANY DR because of tree across the road. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 4:55 am.
SOUTHINGTON - RT 322 CLOSED AT RT 120 because of TREE ACROSS THE ROAD. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 5:07 am.
EAST HAMPTON - RT 196 CLOSED @ RT 66 because of TREE ACROSS THE ROAD. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 5:14 am.
POMFRET - Route 169 is closed at Woodstock Rd due to tree in wires. Reported Tuesday, March 2 at 6:06 am.
