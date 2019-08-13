GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Downed wires and a pole fire closed a road in Guilford on Tuesday morning.
According to police, it happened on Long Hill Road at Cricket Trail.
Police said the primary wires were on the ground and that two large explosions happened, which led to the pole fire.
Officers urged drivers to avoid the area and use Durham Road or West Lake as an alternative to get to Route 80.
They expected Long Hill Road to be closed for several hours.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
