MIDDLETOWN (WFSB) - Downed utility wires on a school bus have trapped students inside the vehicle.
According to fire officials, the wires came down on an occupied school bus in the area of Atkins Street and Saw Mill Road.
There are no reported injuries and emergency crews are on scene.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the way and will bring you the latest details.
