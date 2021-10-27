MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Utility wires came down on a school bus in Middletown and trapped students inside the vehicle.
According to fire officials, it happened in the area of Atkins Street and Saw Mill Road on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were on the scene.
There were no reported injuries.
The bus left the scene prior to the arrival of a Channel 3 crew.
