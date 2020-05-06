Have the Channel 3 app but aren’t getting our push notifications? We’re here to help!
First, open the Channel 3 app on your smartphone or tablet.
Then, in the upper left corner there are three horizontal lines that you can click on.
After that, a menu will open on the left side of your screen. At the top of that menu, you’ll see an icon that says “notifications.”
Once you click on “notifications,” you’ll be able to turn on/off any notifications you want sent to your phone, from breaking news, to traffic, to weather updates and weather alerts.
To download the Channel 3 app, click here.
