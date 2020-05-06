IMG_0283.PNG

Have the Channel 3 app but aren’t getting our push notifications? We’re here to help!

First, open the Channel 3 app on your smartphone or tablet.

Then, in the upper left corner there are three horizontal lines that you can click on.

IMG_0282.PNG

After that, a menu will open on the left side of your screen. At the top of that menu, you’ll see an icon that says “notifications.”

IMG_0284.PNG

Once you click on “notifications,” you’ll be able to turn on/off any notifications you want sent to your phone, from breaking news, to traffic, to weather updates and weather alerts.

IMG_0285.PNG

To download the Channel 3 app, click here.

