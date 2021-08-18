HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Fred are expected to bring tropical downpours and possibly some thunderstorms to the state Wednesday night into Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said while a shower is possible this evening, the heaviest rain and storms will arrive after 2 a.m.
The downpours and storms should stick around for most of Thursday.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the state in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather for later tonight and tomorrow.
DePrest said that means there is the chance for damaging winds.
“Also, with plenty of shear in the lower levels of the atmosphere, a tornado can’t be ruled out late tonight and tomorrow morning,” he added.
A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into Thursday afternoon, but there will also be intervals of sunshine.
The greatest risk for flash flooding will be to the north and west of Connecticut, but torrential downpours could cause poor drainage flooding on some roads during the morning commute.
It’ll also feel very tropical Wednesday night and Thursday, with a dew point in the low and mid-70s.
Thursday will feel much warmer due to the humidity.
Lingering showers will end Thursday night, but the air will remain mild and muggy with lows around 70.
Fred was downgraded to a tropical depression on Tuesday, but delivered heavy rain to Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Kentucky and southwest Virginia.
Connecticut could use the rain.
After the third wettest July on record, August has been rather dry.
"To date, for the Hartford Area, only 0.80 of an inch of rain has been received, and the deficit has grown to 1.69 inches," DePrest said. "Meanwhile, only 0.35 of an inch has fallen in Bridgeport this month, and the deficit has grown to 1.89 inches."
Friday should be partly sunny, humid, and hotter with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
Saturday will be partly sunny, warm and humid. There's also a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
Sunday, right now, looks to be partly sunny with lower humidity.
In regards to Henri, Channel 3 meteorologists said it is expected to become a hurricane over the coming days.
"While the National Hurricane Center’s official track keeps the center of Henri off the coast of New England, the track has been shifted to the west. Also, some guidance models, like the GFS, have Henri scoring a direct hit on Southern New England late Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday morning," DePrest said.
At the very minimum, Henri will cause dangerous surf and rip currents to ocean facing beaches.
