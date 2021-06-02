HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Humidity and some hefty downpours are in the forecast for Thursday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said some of those downpours may include some thunderstorms.
"[Thursday] is a muggy, more unsettled day with scattered showers/downpours with perhaps some rumbles of thunder," Dixon said.
Cloud cover should limit high temperatures to the 70s.
Dew points may creep into the 60s.
Showers could linger into the evening hours.
"Friday, there’s also a chance for showers/storms," Dixon said. "Otherwise, we end the week warm and humid."
Temperatures may hit 80 degrees away from the coast. The humidity will make it feel even warmer.
The heat cranks up for the weekend.
Temps look to rise into the 80s on Saturday with the air remaining humid.
"The weekend still looks dry with temperatures getting progressively warmer," Dixon said. "Mid-80s Saturday [and] 90+ Sunday [with] 80s at the beaches. It will also be humid."
A heat wave consists of three consecutive days of 90 degree or higher temperatures.
As of Wednesday's forecast, the potential upcoming one could last for more than three days.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
