MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Meriden police urged residents to avoid the downtown part of the city due to flooding on Friday afternoon.

The department posted a series of photos on Facebook that showed severe flooding in multiple downtown locations.

The water has since receded, but earlier in the day on Friday some roads were completely impassible.

Police said on Friday that city workers from multiple departments were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

