NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The healthcare professionals and first responders on the front line continue to do amazing work, and now plenty of volunteers are pitching in as well during the coronavirus crisis.
In New Haven, the call went out for volunteers, and dozens answered. However, they’re still looking for more.
A YouTube video shows the newest members of New Haven’s Medical Reserve Corps volunteers who signed up and are ready and willing to lend a hand in the Elm City’s fight against coronavirus.
“Most of them are licensed by the state of Connecticut either as a registered nurse, a licensed practice nurse or a CNA. These are really good people, coming out to do really good work for us,” said Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s Emergency Management.
There were 19 members who went through training on Thursday.
“It was really just going over a safety plan, go over some identification of personal protective equipment, do some demonstrations of donning and doffing it,” Fontana said.
Their commitment is not lost on the city’s mayor.
“I can’t tell you, number one how much we need you, and number 2 how grateful we are that you are willing to do this and helping us address this crisis,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.
Fontana said volunteers could be used for medical monitoring, administrative tasks or even dispensing medicine if needed.
Anyone 18 and older can be a part of the Medical Reserve Corps and you don’t need to have a medical background.
Two hundred people originally reached out to help city-wide, with roughly 50 signing up to volunteer for New Haven’s biggest need. That would be to staff the isolation shelter that’s being set up at Hill Regional Career High School for those who are COVID-19 positive and homeless, but don’t require hospitalization.
For more information on volunteering, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.