WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A major investigation has led to the arrest of dozens of people identified as drug traffickers within the city of Waterbury.
Police called it Operation: Raw Deal, which was in response to an increase in heroin overdoses and heroin-related deaths in Waterbury.
The investigation began in September of 2018, with officers focused on the Waterbury area.
Police said 52 suspects were identified as being involved in the sale of narcotics, mainly heroin.
The arrest phase of the operation began at 5 a.m. on Friday, which included 13 arrest teams.
Police captured 41 of the 52 suspects, and arrested an additional nine people from several of the locations for various drug-related offenses and other crimes.
The evidence seized during the arrest phase of this operation included: 8 ounces of raw heroin, several thousand bags of heroin packaged for sale, in excess of $15,000 in cash, two cars, two handguns with ammunition, and one rifle.
The following law enforcement agencies were directly involved and supported all phases of “Operation Raw Deal”: Connecticut State Police Statewide Narcotics Office (Northwest), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) New Haven Office, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) New Haven Office, Stamford Police Department, State of Connecticut Parole-Waterbury Office, State of Connecticut Probation-Waterbury Office, and the Watertown Police Department.
Anyone with any information on the suspects still at large should call police at (203) 574-6941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.