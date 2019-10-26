Dozens attend fundraiser for Simsbury firefighters in B-17 crash

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Dozens attended a fundraiser on Saturday evening for the Simsbury firefighters in B-17 crash in early October.
Old Well Tavern hosted a Halloween event where a portion of the proceeds will benefit the firefighters and their families.
Channel 3 spoke with the owner of the Old Well Tavern, Frank Cardoso who said the crash deeply impacted the town.
“I think it’s kind of helped bring everyone together. You realize that in an instant, everything can change. This was obviously a very experienced pilot. You had a lot of people on board, for better or worst, experienced this kind of thing and it still happens,” said Cardoso.
At last check, one of the firefighters remains hospitalized.
To donate to the fundraiser, click here.
